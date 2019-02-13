Family takes legal action 3 years after flying manhole cover kills woman on Expressway

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local family is taking legal action three years after a woman was killed by a flying manhole cover on the Expressway.

They’re filing a lawsuit, saying her death could have been prevented.

The family alleges MassDOT and its contractors failed to properly inspect and maintain the manhole cover that took this woman’s life.

They say in the three years since this happened, nobody has taken accountability.

Caitlin Clavette was killed in 2016 when a manhole cover went through her windshield on her way to a Milton elementary school.

Her family argues her death could’ve been prevented.

“We’d like somebody to be accountable for this. The fingerpointing hasn’t gotten us anywhere,” Andrew Clavette said.

The lawsuit filed against MassDOT contractors alleges the manhole cover was severely deteriorated, unstable, and decades old.

The family’s lawyer says the contractor and its subcontractors failed to inspect it, allowing it to become dislodged and go airborne when it was run over by a car in front of Clavette.

MassDOT, which is also named in the lawsuit, released a statement that read: “Ms. Clavette’s death was a tragedy, and the Department’s sympathies remain with her family.”

Andrew Clavette said his goal with this lawsuit is to see someone held accountable.

“Along with the accountability part of it is that we want to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

