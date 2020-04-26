Family turns yard into stuffed animal zoo during quarantine

A Wisconsin family’s yard is now filled with monkeys, pandas and tigers after they created a stuffed animal zoo as part of a homeschooling idea during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were looking for a way to get creative with homeschooling and do something fun, like project for our family, and we kind of had the inspiration from the window scavenger hunt that people are doing,” said Michelle Rowekamp.

Daughter Molly found all the animals and grouped them together, while son Owen did the research and wrote out signs for each animal. Michelle said the family collects donations for the Humane Society every time the “zoo” is exhibited, and it’s become a popular attraction.

“Like, a lot of people will walk by in the neighborhood, and they say thank you for putting this together, it’s really fun and the kids enjoy it,” she said.

