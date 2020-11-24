ARLINGTON, Texas (WHDH) — A celebration turned into a crisis for one Texas family and now they’re warning others not to make the same mistake.

Arlington City Hall posted a public service announcement made by a family who had recently gotten together to celebrate a loved one’s birthday.

“We didn’t think anything bad would happen,” the man who hosted the get together for his wife’s birthday said.

All 12 people who attended the gathering tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those family members then infected another three people, bringing the total to 15.

“All this pain my family is feeling, this loneliness, this sickness, this longing to be healthy could have been prevented,” a cousin of the man who hosted the gathering said.

Another family member shared her story from a hospital bed.

“Now I’m in the hospital and can’t see my family,” she explained. “Please protect yourself. It’s real.”

The family says they put the video message out ahead of Thanksgiving in hopes of encouraging others to listen to health experts.

“Please don’t be like my family and ignore the CDC guidelines,” the cousin added. “By staying apart, we can fight this virus together. The cure starts and ends with you.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)