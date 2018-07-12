Family: Woman injured in Lowell hit-and-run has leg amputated

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) – The sister of a Lowell woman who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run last week says her sister had her leg amputated Thursday.

Donna Bettencourt, 47, was riding the scooter on Middlesex Street about 10 p.m. on July 4 when she was struck by the driver of a dark-colored Mercury Sable.

Her sister said Bettencourt, who suffers from Guillain-Barre syndrome, had her left leg amputated Thursday and is facing more surgery.

The driver that hit her fled down Middlesex Street toward Chelmsford.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lowell police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)