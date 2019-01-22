Woman who disappeared after leaving Boston bar found alive

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 23-year-old woman who had been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar on Saturday night has been found alive, police said.

Olivia Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, was found on Tuesday at the Bunker Hill housing complex in Charlestown, according to Boston police.

Ambrose is said to be OK. She has been taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

She was last seen in the area of 25 Union Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Francesa Ambrose says she was out with sister at Hennessy’s Bar when Olivia left and suddenly disappeared.

Investigators released surveillance images Tuesday of a man they say is a person of interest in Ambrose’s disappearance.

Olivia’s mother, Heather, said after the disappearance that it is unlike her daughter to not text or call.

“She’s always in touch, she said. “We talk all the time. We’re a tightknit family.”

Police are expected to release more information at a 6 p.m. press conference at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury.

No additional information was immediately available.

