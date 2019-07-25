Famous R.I. judge trades gavel for baseball throwing out 1st pitch at Red Sox game

A famous judge in Rhode Island traded the gavel for a baseball when he was asked to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Thursday’s Red Sox Yankees game.

Frank Caprio, who is known for his work on the show “Caught in Providence,” got in some pitching practice with his grandson before taking the mound at Fenway.

“I was thinking of various pitches I could throw and I was thinking maybe, curveball, maybe a knuckleball, maybe my fastball,” Caprio said. “Then I finally decided that I’d be lucky to make the plate.”

Caprio has been working on nailing the perfect throw for more than a week.

He says he has not picked up a baseball in more than 20 years.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)