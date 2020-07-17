Fan cutouts to line Green Monster at Fenway

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first half of the baseball season for the Red Sox will feature fans in the stands – well, sort of.

Fans looking to have their cutout appear in left field during home games at Fenway can make a donation of $500 to the Red Sox Foundation.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has limited attendance at ballgames, this alternative is available to fans who may want to catch a home run from the comfort of their homes.

If your cutout is hit by a ball then you will receive that memento in the mail with an autograph from the player who hit the homer and two Green Monster tickets to attend a game next season.

Cutouts will be replaced with news ones in the second half of the season.

