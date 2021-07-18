NEW ASHFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - (WHDH)–The Red Sox-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday was briefly delayed after a fan threw a baseball at Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo had to be restrained by first base coach Tom Goodwin after yelling at the fan who hit him in the back with the ball during the game’s sixth inning, according to MLB officials.

Manager Alex Cora pulled the Sox off the field for several minutes following the incident.

The fan who threw the ball at Verdugo was ejected from the game by security.

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees 3-1.

