BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fan Expo on Friday kicked off three days of exciting events at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Actor David Koechner, who played Todd Packer on “The Office,” made a special appearance at the event.

“The fans come and get to have that interaction, a little time together. I’m telling you man, that’s the fun part,” he said.

The expo features costume contests, workshops, and a cosplay red carpet.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox