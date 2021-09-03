BOSTON (WHDH) - The Fan Expo on Friday kicked off three days of exciting events at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Actor David Koechner, who played Todd Packer on “The Office,” made a special appearance at the event.

“The fans come and get to have that interaction, a little time together. I’m telling you man, that’s the fun part,” he said.

The expo features costume contests, workshops, and a cosplay red carpet.

