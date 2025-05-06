SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fierce flames and heavy smoke came from Captain Scott’s restaurant in Sandwich Sunday morning.

It took over 40 firefighters from several departments on the Cape to battle the inferno.

The restaurant is now in ruins. Long time customers stopped by on Monday to pay tribute.

“Worse than I thought,” said Dan Molloy. “I actually saw it on the news.”

“We started coming in the late 70s when we first moved to the Cape, and part of the draw it was very, very reasonable,” said Carl Bergforz.

The Sandwich fire department says they first received reports of smoke coming from the restaurant just before 5:30 a.m.

The fire quickly grew out of control. Video from above shows crews working to fight the flames as they tore through the building.

“I first thought it was going to be okay like reparable then I thought oh Jesus this is something it’s a lot bigger than I thought.”

Firefighters say a gas leak in the building caused even more issues for first responders. The popular seafood joint, now a total loss.

“It’s really sad I feel bad for them they’ll have to rebuild it I guess,” said Bergforz.

People in the community say the restaurant was a local gathering spot.

“Like ‘Cheers’ on T.V.,” said Molloy. “Everybody knows your name, if they don’t they introduce you the bartender. Always would hand me a drink. Just great people.”

