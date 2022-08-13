BOSTON (WHDH) - Any fan of comics, videos games, or anime would feel welcome at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center over the weekend as thousands of people filled the building for Fan Expo Boston.

The three-day event is one of the first large-scale “fanfests” to take place in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fans of sci-fi, horror and gaming have been coming out to take in the panels, buy merchandise, and meet celebrities there, from Elijah Wood and the rest of the Lord of the Rings trilogy hobbits to Ewan McGregor and several other Star Wars stars.

Comic book legends such as Frank Miller and Joe Quesada were also slated to appear as voice actors, cosplayers and other artists greeted the public.

Saturday marked the second day of the festival, with another day of fan festivities happening Sunday throughout the day.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)