BOSTON (WHDH) - A fan was removed from Fenway Park after they unfurled a “Trump won” banner during a Red Sox game on Monday, a team spokesperson said.

The banner could be seen dangling over the bleacher wall in centerfield during the 4th inning of Boston’s game against the Miami Marlins, according to the spokesperson.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “A fan unfurled a banner over the bleacher wall in centerfield in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark. The individual involved was immediately escorted out of Fenway Park by security.”

A fellow fan in attendance snapped a photo of the banner from a seat on the left field side of the ballpark.

The Red Sox ended up winning the game 5-3.

