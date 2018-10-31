Fan stunned as Jackie Bradley Jr. stops car, signs jersey after parade

BOSTON (WHDH) - One very lucky Red Sox fan was visibly stunned after he received a priceless gift after Wednesday’s parade.

Max Levenson’s favorite player stopped his car and made his day with an autograph.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life, hands down. This is incredible,” Levenson said after Jackie Bradley Jr. stopped to sign his jersey after the World Series parade.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy and grateful I am,” Levenson said.

The epic moment happened as players were leaving Fenway Park after the rolling rally.

Bradley pulled out, giving the crowd a wave from the driver’s seat, but just as he was about to drive away, he stopped, rolled down his window, and pointed out Levenson in the crowd, asking officers to grab the jersey so he could sign it on the spot.

“I couldn’t believe he touched it,” Levenson said. “He touched it and signed it. This is a guy I’ve loved for a long time. He’s my favorite player in the league, (and) baseball’s my favorite sport, so for him to go out of his way to sign it is incredible. It’s amazing.”

Levenson says he knew he’d have a good ay, but this impromptu signing was something he never expected.

“I didn’t have any intentions of getting an autograph, really,” he said. “But I said I may as well give it a shot. This makes it all worth it for sure.”

With his freshly signed jersey to show off to Red Sox nation, Levenson now has a message for Bradley.

“Jackie, I really can’t thank you enough,” he said. “This just made my life.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)