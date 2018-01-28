(WHDH) – One fan is using art to show his love for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Kevin Dulka is a talented artist who can sketch just about anyone or anything. For the last four to five years, he has gotten into sports drawings.

For the Michigan man, one particular G.O.A.T. has his eye—Tom Brady, of course.

Dulka’s love for Brady didn’t stop after Brady graduated from the University of Michigan. Instead, it grew into a love for the Patriots. It made for an easy Super Bowl LII prediction.

“We’re going to win it, we’re going to get that sixth ring,” he said.

Sketching the greatest of all time, however, is not so easy.

Dulka hasn’t had any trouble selling his sketches. He says once they’re complete, he quickly gets phone calls from members of Pats nation.

Information about the paintings can be found here.

