FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots fan who won a Bud Light contest at the team’s Super Bowl Send-Off Rally for two tickets to the big game says he plans to take his dad, who is battling cancer.

Duncan Tarver got to Gillette Stadium so early that he was among the fans who were allowed to pick out a beer keg from the stands in the hopes of being the lucky winner.

“It was a really special moment, it’s insane, I’m still reeling and processing it all,” he said, adding that he plans on taking his dad, who is battling prostate cancer.

“He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December of 2021 and hearing Terrell Williams and his journey with his diagnosis and everything has hit for us this year,” he said. Williams, the team’s defensive coordinator, has since been declared cancer free.

“It’s really held a special place in my heart to see the team rally around him, it feels like they’ve rallied around me in their own special way,” he said. “The community is one of the best parts of this sport and about the team and being one, we’re all Patriots, we’re all we got and all we need.”

