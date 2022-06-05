Hundreds of fans are expected to pack Faneuil Hall Sunday for a viewing party to cheer on the Celtics as they play the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

A large screen will show the action for free, although people need to bring their own chairs. Crowds turned the historic landmark into a party zone last week when the Celtics came back to win Game 1, and fans said they were hoping for a similar outcome on Sunday.

“Golden State, you know, nice shooting team, we have to worry about that, but I have faith in Jaylen Brown, [Marcus] Smart and especially Jason Tatum,” said Dino a street performer who operates in Faneuil Hall.

“I think it’s going to be close but I think they’re going to be able to pull it out again,” said fan Cailin Perkins.

