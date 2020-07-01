BOSTON (WHDH) - Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market merchants are welcoming back visitors on Wednesday after being forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A reopening event is set to kick off at 11 a.m. with musical appearances of guitarist and singer Ryan LaPerle, who will perform in the South Market, and Violin Viiv, who will perform in the West End of the Marketplace.

The Food Colonnade, pushcart merchants and kiosks, and other retail shops will be open.

