Faneuil Hall store offering huge discount on Red Sox apparel for customers with belly button rings

BOSTON (WHDH) - As ace pitcher Chris Sale recovers from his belly button ring “injury,” a sports store at Faneuil Hall is offering huge discounts on Red Sox apparel to any customer who flashes a ring of their own.

I Love Boston Sports announced Monday that any customer who wants to show support for Sale can score 50 percent off of any Red Sox item in the store by showing their belly button ring.

The promotion, which begins Tuesday at 10 a.m., will run throughout the entire duration of the World Series.

The store is featuring a “Win, Dance, Repeat” shirt that shows Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Andrew Benintendi celebrating together.

I Love Boston Sports is located at #316 North Market Building.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)