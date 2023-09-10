Fans heading to Gillette Stadium Sunday have a packed day ahead. During the Patriots’ home opener, fans should expect both improvements to the stadium and Tom Brady’s halftime tribute.

The $250 million renovation includes a 22-foot lighthouse and a giant, curved jumbotron, which is the largest outdoor curved radius videoboard in the country. The renovations will enhance the fan experience for game highlights as well as Brady’s tribute.

This week, Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave fans a hint of what to expect come halftime.

“We’re going to do something special and unique with him,” Kraft said. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to be saying, but he’s got 20 members of this family coming. All his nephews, nieces, sisters, parents. We’re honored to be hosting all of them.”

Tickets are still available for Sunday’s game with the cheapest tickets coming in around $175 and the most expensive hitting $888 as of Sunday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)