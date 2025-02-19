BOSTON (WHDH) - USA vs. Canada, a rivalry now full of fireworks. Saturday’s heated matchup has fans eagerly awaiting Thursday’s rematch in the 4 Nations finals.

“The start was unreal,” said one fan. “I mean, I’ve seen a lot of hockey fights, but three in the first nine seconds is pretty unheard of.”

A good game is what people on both sides of the border can expect.

“I heard about the last game. I heard there was a lot of fights. It’s turning out to be a little more of a rivalry than I originally thought it was going to be, so I think it should be a good game,” said another fan.

“People say hockey is a sport, and we say hockey is a religion back home,” said one Canadian fan. “We love hockey country, so Boston’s passionate about their hockey, and so are Canadians.”

“I think it’s going to be a great but tough game. I took a look at ticket prices, [they] are through the roof,” said a fan. “So, I will be watching from my couch. I think it’s a great step forward for international play, for U.S. hockey as a whole.”

Ticket prices quadrupled after the U.S./Canada finals match was set.

The cheapest ticket, according to Tickpick, is now more than $1,200. This alternative to the NHL all-star game has proven popular, but the injury to Charlie McAvoy has some fans wondering if it will continue.

“I would love to see this each year, but maybe every two years or four years might be better for the health of the players,” said a concerned fan.

Puck drop in the 4 Nations final is slated for 8 p.m. on Thursday.

