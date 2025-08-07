FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady is making a permanent return to Gillette Stadium in bronze.

The New England Patriots are honoring the legendary quarterback with a 12-foot statue, set to be unveiled outside of the stadium ahead of Friday’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Fans say it’s only fitting for the G.O.A.T.

“It’s pretty special,” said Patriots fan Judy Delaney. “He did a lot for Boston, for the Patriots, and it’s nice that we’re doing something for him.”

A giant black box arrived outside the Hall of Fame on Thursday, complete with a barrier and guards.

Passersby are eager to catch a glimpse at the statue inside.

“This is spectacular; this is pretty cool. It’s well-deserved,” Craig Oesterich said, a Patriots fan.

“I’d like to take a peek at it right now, so I’ll have to come back tomorrow,” David Sherwin said, a Patriots fan. “You’ve seen the Bobby Orr one, so you can only imagine. Because this organization does everything big.”

Nicole LaRochelle and Bryant Tamayo say they’ll be there for Friday’s game. Both are excited to see the statue and Brady himself.

“We’re hoping he shows up tomorrow, yeah,” LaRochelle said. “Come to our wedding!”

“Yeah, come to our wedding Tom,” Tamayo followed up.

“He’s welcome to come!” LaRochelle said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)