BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans came from far and wide Friday to take in a Celtics championship parade 16 years in the making.

Four days after the Celtics won their 18th championship and their first since 2008, 7NEWS spoke with several fans who were thrilled to be a part of the sprawling crowd.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said fan David Rozenberg. “You have to show up.”

Shannon Levasque sported a baby bump that was painted to resemble a basketball outside TD Garden.

She said her mother-in-law painted her belly early Friday morning.

“Now we’re out here sweating,” she said. “But it’s worth it.”

“It’s his first parade,” Levasque said of her baby. “Hopefully, it’s not the last.”

One man wearing a Bill Russell jersey said he “came out for old school and new school.”

For some, Friday’s rolling rally was a first.

For others, such as longtime Celtics fan Kenny Teterhalf, celebrating the Celtics is a tradition.

Teterhalf said his first parade was in 1986.

“I’m 52,” he said. “So, here we go again.”

The Celtics parade ended near 12:30 p.m. But the party continued and Celtics players were soon spotted celebrating in Boston’s Seaport Friday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)