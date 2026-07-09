FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans from all over the globe have come to Boston Stadium for the World Cup this summer, and they and FIFA officials alike said the stadium’s first time hosting the international event has been a huge success.

Thursday marks the last World Cup game at Boston Stadium, where France will take on Morocco in a quarter-final match. Although temperatures soared, fans flocked along the long walk to the stadium, excited to get a glimpse of some of the world’s biggest football stars.

“Beautiful, weather’s great, people are friendly, we’re very happy,” said Melanie Ohana, who’s visiting Massachusetts from Israel.

Andrew Giuliani, Executive Director for the White House FIFA World Cup Task Force, said the experience has been a big cultural and financial win for the United States, and especially for Boston. Fans who are supporting France and Morocco said they are having such a good time in the United States, and they may just book a return trip to Boston.

“It starts with the Scots, and the love for Boston that the Scots showed. I think they might’ve added a couple of billion dollars alone to New England GPD,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani said the largest challenge for his agency was coordinating operations and security procedures at all levels of government, including federal, state, and local. He said so far, it has all gone smoothly.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into it, a lot of people putting in hours and hours into the equation, and we’re seeing the fruits of all that labor,” he said.

President Donald Trump contacted FIFA when the United States men’s national soccer team’s top goal scorer was disciplined for a red card foul in a game against Bosnia Herzegovina, prompting international outrage. Giuliani said the President felt he had to get involved to right a wrong, and that referee had been previously investigated for possibly fixing matches using red card suspensions.

Giuliani also claimed the play involving striker Folarin Balogun should not have been reviewed using slow motion video under FIFA’s rules.

The United States would go on to lose to Belgium 4-1 in the round of 16.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)