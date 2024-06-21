BOSTON (WHDH) - Celtics players waved from duck boats while thousands of fans filled the streets of Boston Friday as the Celtics’ championship parade made its way through the city.

The duck boat rolling rally stepped off around 11:15 a.m. outside TD Garden. It then snaked its way past City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on its way to the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Officials estimated up to 1 million people would attend the parade.

Before the actual parade, there was a rally inside TD Garden at 10 a.m.

A storied tradition

The parade is Boston’s first championship celebration since 2019 after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl.

Still hardly a novel celebration, the parade is the 13th such duck boat procession since 2002, when the Patriots boarded duck boats for a celebratory trip after their first Super Bowl win.

The Celtics last rode the duck boats in 2008 after their NBA Finals victory that year over the LA Lakers.

“This isn’t our first rodeo,” said Tom Vigna of Boston Duck Tours. “They’ve got it down to a science.”

Duck boats spent Thursday night at the Boston Duck Tours garage in Dorchester. Early Friday morning, the ducks traveled to TD Garden with a police escort. They arrived near 7 a.m. and were in place, ready to start the parade by 9 a.m.

“Everything’s positive,” one duck boat driver said. “What could be negative about today? The fans are happy. We’re excited. I’m overwhelmed. Boston is on fire as we should be.”

Parking restrictions, road closures

Parking restrictions in Boston began at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, with street closures taking effect at 9 a.m.

Boston police urged attendees to dress accordingly for the weather, which will be cooler than in recent days as heat wave conditions finally abate.

“There will be no tolerance for public drinking or disorderly, disruptive behavior,” police said.

Fans are also banned from climbing or standing on mailboxes, bus vestibules, rooftops or light poles.

With street closures and parking restrictions in place, police urged parade goers to use public transportation.

BPS schools closed Friday

Boston public schools were closed Friday due to the Celtics championship parade.

School officials previously said four schools near the parade route would be closed. But in an update Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Mary Skipper said summer vacation would start early for the entire district.

“The increased traffic could mean students waiting for their bus hours after dismissal, being delayed on hot buses for hours without access to food and water or trying to commute home on the MBTA at the same time as the large anticipated crowds, posing major safety and operational concerns for our students and staff,” Skipper said in a statement.

Gov. Healey, Mayor Wu honor Celtics at rally

Duck boats rolled onto Causeway Street under clouds of confetti moments after 11:15 a.m.

Earlier in the morning Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lauded the team at their pre-parade rally.

“This was a team that was willing to face challenging decisions head on, tune out the non-believers, take big risks and truly work together to build something extraordinary,” Wu said. “As a result, today Boston is home to the undisputed greatest team in the NBA.”

“As great as they are on the court, these men are even better human beings,” Healey said.

Pumped fan base

Speaking with 7NEWS earlier this week, Celtics fan Loui Mercadante had a simple message about the parade.

“Get ready for Friday,” he said. “We’re gonna be loud.”

“We knew when we won that we were going to be here, and that’s all that mattered,” one Celtics fan told 7News.

“Excited?” asked another. “What more could you ask for? It’s the best thing in the world!”

Crowds spread several rows deep though much of the parade route at 9 a.m. By 11 a.m., crowds of fans adorned with green and white regalia had grown exponentially.

Police barricades were in place and police had fanned out to assist with crowd control.

As the Celtics finally hit the parade route, they were greeted by thunderous cheers that echoed through the streets of the North End and into downtown.

