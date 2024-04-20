BOSTON (WHDH) - Sports fans in Boston are gearing up for two playoff games this weekend as the Celtics and Bruins prepare for what they hope will be deep playoff runs.

Fans who spoke with 7NEWS say they traveled from all over the country to attend the games at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are slated to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The Celtics will start their first-round series on Sunday.

