FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of Pats fans braved frigid temperatures to send the team of to California with a celebratory Super Bowl celebration at Gillette on Sunday.

The fans said the were confident the Pats would beat the Seahawks and bring home a 7th Lombardi Trophy to Foxboro.

Some wearing shorts and others going shirtless, Patriots fans enoyed a show from the Dropkick Murphys before hearing from head coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Drake Maye, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

