Fans representing Morocco and Scotland gathered in Faneuil Hall on Thursday ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup match in Foxboro on Friday night.

Also on Friday, Team USA is set to take on Australia with a chance to clinch a spot in the knockout round.

The match between Morocco and Scotland is the third of seven that will be played at Boston Stadium in Foxboro.

England will be playing Ghana at the stadium on Tuesday.

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