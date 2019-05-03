Fans flock to Belmont to catch glimpse of actor Chris Evans working on new TV series

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans marveling over the latest “Avengers” movie flocked to Belmont Thursday in hopes of seeing Sudbury-native Chris Evans as he works on a new television series.

Through the dense wall of production equipment, fans like Frank Maynes tried to catch a glimpse of the actor best known for playing Captain America in several Marvel movies.

“I want him to sign my shield,” Maynes said as he held up a replica of Captain America’s well-known prop. “I’m praying to Stan Lee, the guy who made Marvel himself.”

Evans came back to Massachusetts to film a new Apple TV series called “Defending Jacob,” based on the 2012 book of the same name.

The set, including a line of fake news trucks, spilled into a normally sleepy part of town.

“It’s been fun to see what they’re doing, meet the people, get a glimpse of the stars walking around; get a little taste of Hollywood in Belmont,” neighbor Beth McGuire said.

Filming in Belmont is scheduled to last for the next few days.

