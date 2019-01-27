Fans flock to Gillette Stadium for Patriots Super Bowl rally

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans got a chance to cheer on their team Sunday morning before they leave for Atlanta to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53.

The send-off rally on the field inside Gillette Stadium is set to kick off at 8 a.m. and will include remarks from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Devin McCourty and Tom Brady.

Despite the cold thousands of fans are turning up decked out in their Patriots gear to support the team. Some arriving at 9 p.m. Saturday just to make sure they got their spot for the festivities.

When asked what her favorite part of the rally was, one fan simply said, “The team.”

There will also be a performance by the Patriots cheerleaders and Blue Man Group.

Fans will get share a massive 16-foot long football cake prepared by Montilio’s Bakery in Brockton.

The team will start for Providence’s T. F. Green Airport, where they will board their flight to Atlanta around noon for the start of Super Bowl week.

Fans are pumped up! Send-off rally kicks off at 10am. @Patriots expected to head out at noon. #7news @KimLucey pic.twitter.com/KlQzU3XrF1 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 27, 2019

