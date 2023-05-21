Thousands of Swifties decked out in their best made their way to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the third and final night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Foxboro.

In total, the shows are expected to bring some 200,000 people to the venue through Sunday night.

Police officials have reminded motorists that only those with tickets will be able to get near the stadium during the shows and people should prepare for traffic and seek alternate routes around the area during the concert if possible.

The final Swift concert, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.