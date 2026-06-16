BOSTON (WHDH) - State transportation officials got the word out early to be patient and brace for traffic troubles.

That stands for the seven World Cup games kicking off in Foxboro.

“First off, if you’re traveling in and out of the city, expect impacts around South Station,” Jonathan Gulliver said. “The event train has been really heavily used, so there’s going to be a big crowd around there. The T is making some adjustments to how they’re queuing people.”

Summer Street by South Station closed at 7 a.m. between Purchase Street and Dewey Square and Dorchester Avenue. The ramp from 93 South in the O’Neill Tunnel to South Station was also shut down, adding an extra challenge for first responders weaving their way to calls.

The road restrictions in place on Tuesday are due to the soccer match between Iraq and Norway.

Officials say the game on Saturday night was really a warm-up to test the flow of traffic. This day is the first real test with people at work in the city as fans flood South Station headed for Foxboro.

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