BOSTON (WHDH) - Spring has officially sprung so baseball was back in Boston Friday, and fans traveled from far and wide to be part of the opening day festivities at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox faithful flocked to Jersey Street Friday afternoon to see newcomer Sonny Gray take the mound for the Sox against the San Diego Padres. The 14-year MLB veteran enjoyed a bounce-back six inning start after a lackluster Red Sox debut Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Members of the 1986 Red Sox team took the field in honor of the 40th anniversary of their World Series appearance. MLB Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, Roger Clemens, and Jim Rice were some of the stars on that team.

One couple from Fresno, California visited Fenway Park as part of an international quest to take in a game at every MLB ballpark.

“Every park. From here, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cininnati, Toronto, Detroit,” said Trevor Birkholz, an MLB fan. “If they’re not playing the Dodgers we root for the home team.”

A Red Sox fan from San Diego also flew in for the game, and said he believes the team will start to get some wins under their belt.

“Team’s struggling right now, but we’re going to get home, and home cooking will be good,” said Anthony Guidi, a Red Sox fan from California.

Team staff members said fans have a lot to look forward to at the ballpark this season.

“The real nature of coming here and just being with people and connecting in that whole community,” said Red Sox Chief Experience Officer Sarah McKenna. “Just the sun getting warmer and the leaves coming on the trees, it’s just a really fun place to be.”

The Red Sox beat the Padres with a final score of 5-2.

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