BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans flooded into Allston Friday for music, food and the tallest ferris wheel in Massachusetts at this year’s Boston Calling festival.

Back for its 10th year, the festival kicked off around 2 p.m. Music for the day was scheduled to continue through the evening, leading up to Friday’s headliner, Foo Fighters.

“I’m a big fan of live music, and just everyone coming together in Boston is always so cool,” attendee Zach Murphy said. “There’s always a mish mash of genres so there’s something for everyone.”

This year’s three-day festival is set to continue through Sunday night, with the Lumineers and Paramore set to headline Saturday and Sunday shows, respectively.

The line-up is strong, fans say, with other artists performing including Niall Horan, Noah Kahan, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Maren Morris.

“Excited about the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette,” festival attendee Stephanie Smith said. “It’s a good festival weekend.”

Friday’s headlining Foo Fighters gig comes three years after the band was originally scheduled to perform at Boston Calling in 2020. That year’s festival was canceled. The band was on the schedule again last year, but had to drop out after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Fans excited to see Foo Fighters on Friday reflected on the loss while looking forward to the band’s show.

“Starting to feel a little more love again and the sadness is starting to go away a little bit,” said Foo Fighters fan Maria Van Hook.

In total, 20 artists with local ties are also among those set to take the stage, including a last minute fill-in by Dropkick Murphys on Friday after the Yeah Yeah Yeahs had to drop off the schedule due to illness.

Dropkick Murphys played a set beginning at 5:55 p.m. Friday, shortly before Boston music scene newcomers Little Fuss performed elsewhere on festival grounds at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

Little Fuss’ band members all studied at Berklee College of Music. Members spoke with 7NEWS this week ahead of their show.

“It gives you the opportunity to say, ‘Oh yeah, I played a festival that heroes of mine also played,” said band member Olivia Martinez.

Festival organizers have advised attendees to take public transportation, if possible, due to limited parking.

