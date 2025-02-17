BOSTON (WHDH) - Hockey fans are excited to see the top countries in the world descend on TD Garden for a hockey showdown.

The Canadian team defeated Finland Monday afternoon, securing a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off finals.

The U.S. team sealed their ticket to the finals by beating Canada 3-1 on Saturday in the Round Robin Tournament.

“It’s our first time getting to see all these players all in one spot,” said one fan. “It’s really cool that they’re all in Boston at the Garden.”

“We came down from Canada, through North Dakota, and it was cold over there, so this is okay,” said another fan.

With the championship showdown slated for Thursday, tickets are in high demand.

Currently on Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket for the final game is listed at just over $1,000 with fees included. The most expensive seat is listed at over $5,000.

“I think we paid $280 U.S. [dollars] for a pair of tickets, but the prices have gone up,” said fan Mike Bisani, who attended a prior game. “We’re trying to get into the next game and they’re quite expensive.”

