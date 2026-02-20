BOSTON (WHDH) - Some snowboard stars are getting ready to shred Boston in the Red Bull Heavy Metal snowboarding event Saturday at City Hall Plaza.

New Hampshire’s Loon Mountain Resort delivered approximately 150 tons of snow to the plaza for the freestyle snowboarding exhibition.

“You got to come out and have a good time, we’re in Boston, baby!” said a fan.

Fans said they have learned more about the sport after watching the Olympics.

“Really excited for the Red Bull Heavy Metal snowboarding tomorrow,” said a fan. “I love Red Bull, I love heavy metal. I’ve been watching the Olympics and am really excited for them to do some sweet tricks, I learned some watching the Olympics. They got some fresh ‘pow pow’ down and it is gonna be a really fun weekend here.”

This year marks the second year of the snowboarding contest.

Organizers said it features the most progressive rail riding in the world with three different competition zones.

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public. It begins at 2:30 p.m.

