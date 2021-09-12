FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - While Mac Jones didn’t win Sunday’s game against Miami, he did win some fans’ hearts.

The Patriots fell to the Dolphins 17-16, but fans said they thought the team’s new quarterback played well.

“I love him, he has so much growth and potential,” said Kristin Melaugh. “I can’t wait to see what he has in store for New England.”

“He is locked in. You know, we had that with Brady, it’s the Patriots mentality,” said Jen Campbell.

And some fans were already thinking about the postseason.

“I think we make the playoffs, I think we fight in the playoffs,” said Mitchell Lapierre.

