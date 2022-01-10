Patriots fans said they were confident in the team’s chances against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs despite a season-ending loss in Miami Sunday.

The Patriots fell to the Dolphins, 33-24, and will face the Bills in Buffalo on Saturday. Fans said the game would be tough but they believed the Patriots could pull it out.

“I think it’ll be a close game, but it seems like we play better there than we do here,” said Jason Gartman.

“If they come out strong early on and play their own game instead of a different game, they’ll be set,” said Chad Illingworth.

“I have great faith in Bill Belichick and his players,” said Michael Finn.

