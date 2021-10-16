BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans are hoping for big things from the Boston Bruins as their season kicked off at the TD Garden Saturday night.

The Bruins hosted the Dallas Stars, and even opposing fans said they expected the Bruins to do well this season — particularly after signing defenseman Charlie McAvoy to a $76 million contract extension.

“I think it’s going to be a great addition for Boston for sure. Absolutely, I think it’s going to give them the little shot they need for this season,” said James Frederick. “I still think Dallas will take it tonight, but Boston made a good deal getting him.”

And for hometown fan Paula Mattaliano, McAvoy was a good deal at any price.

“Hands down, totally worth it,” Mattaliano said.

