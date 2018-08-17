Fans have mixed emotions about PawSox moving to Worcester

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Fans at Friday night’s Pawtucket Red Sox game had mixed reactions hours after hearing the news that the PawSox are moving to Worcester.

The Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate is moving from Pawtucket to Worcester as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment project, officials announced Friday. The club will now be known as the “Worcester Red Sox” and will play their home games at Polar Park.

The PawSox have played at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket since 1973.

“I wish they would keep it right here. It’s a very good location,” said Jerome Brown.

“Oh, it’s disappointing,” Steve Foehr said. “I used to bring my boys here when they were younger. I mean they are 37 and 40 now. There’s a big long history here at the ballpark.”

But some people who live closer to Worcester than Rhode Island don’t mind the change in venue.

“We’ll go to a lot more games,” said a fan from Charlton, Mass.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)