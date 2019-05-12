Fans in Boston celebrate Bruins Game 2 win over Carolina

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins fans in Boston went wild celebrating the team’s big Game 2 victory of the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday afternoon.

Fans at the Fours Restaurant and Bar in Boston enjoyed every second as their favorite hockey team put up 5 goals to Carolina’s 2.

This puts the B’s in a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

“You can’t beat this town, you can’t beat what is going on,” one fan said. “All the teams are winning, you just can’t beat it.”

Now, fans agree it’s time to focus on Game 3, which is set for Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I love it,” B’s fan Ryan Keelan said. “If they keep playing the way they’re playing then they are going to sweep them.”

