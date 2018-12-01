Fans invited to PawSox holiday party to see Red Sox trophies

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora rides with the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Four World Series trophies won by the Boston Red Sox will make a special appearance at a holiday party at McCoy Stadium.

The party is hosted by the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the stadium in Pawtucket.

The team says the trophies from the 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2018 Red Sox wins will be there until 1 p.m. and fans can take photos with them.

Former Red Sox pitchers Dennis Boyd and Lenny DiNardo plan to attend. Red Sox mascot Wally, and PawSox mascots Paws and Sox, will help Santa Claus greet fans.

The party is free and open to all ages.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

