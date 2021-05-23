Fans jubilant as Bruins beat Capitals and advance in playoffs, Garden to increase capacity May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans in Boston had to watch the game on TV, but were still excited to see the Bruins defeat the Washington Capitals Sunday night to move on to the next round of the NHL playoffs.

The Bruins beat the Capitals 3-1 in Washington, winning the opening playoff series four games to one, and while the Garden was empty fans hit area bars to cheer on the team and celebrate their victory.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” one fan said. “Pretty good series here, 4-1, I gotta be happy going into the next one. Let’s go Bs, really dominate.”

“The Bruins are going to the [Stanley] Cup, they are going to win it in seven,” another fan cheered. “Wooo, let’s go Bruins!”

Tickets will go on sale for the next series tomorrow, and under state regulations, the Garden will be able to operate at nearly full capacity starting May 29.

