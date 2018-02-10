Fans of Arby’s restaurant in MN pay tribute to beloved sign

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WHDH) — The fans of an Arby’s location in Minneapolis, Minnesota are paying tribute to the restaurant’s beloved sign.

The Arby’s recently closed and locals say they they are sad to lose the vintage sign.

One man at the candlelight vigil on Friday night said, “I mean, I like their food but this isn’t necessarily about the location closing as much as we’re losing this iconic sign that’s been around for half a century.”

The first one-hundred people at the event received a free roast beef sandwich.

