BOSTON (WHDH) - Anticipation is brewing as comedian Chris Rock prepares to take the stage for the first time since being slapped by actor Will Smith on national television.

Rock will take the stage at the Wilbur Theater in front of six sold-out crowds on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday amid fallout from an encounter with Smith that stunned a crowd that had gathered for the Oscars, as well as viewers at home.

“So, me and my girlfriend bought the tickets last Tuesday and my mom is a big Chris Rock fan and she was like how are tickets only $25,” said Jack Kennedy, a fan who will be attending the show Wednesday night. “I’m happy that we get to see him and see his first public statement since it happened.”

The resale price for tickets to Rock’s shows have skyrocketed in the days following the incident with Smith.

The cheapest ticket for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. show is going for $712 on StubHub. In a tweet, ticket sales website TickPick said, “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”

“I mean I would expect to skyrocket for this performance and supposedly his whole tour is about to sell out because everyone wants to see what he says,” said Jose Rivas who wanted to see the show.

Those who managed to score a ticket to one of the shows will not be allowed to use their phone while Rock performs. Anyone who is caught with a phone out will be asked to leave the theater.

Rock has yet to publicly address the incident. Those who did manage to get a seat are hoping they will be the first to hear his thoughts.

Some local comedians said they have a feeling they will be.

A local group to clergymen are planning on heading to the Wilbur to show their support for the comedian as well.

