BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fans have started a GoFundMe page for employees of the TD Garden who are being affected by coronavirus closures.

Gunnar, Lola, Meghan and Jon Larson created the fundraiser to help supplement the incomes of workers amid the suspension of events at the popular sports arena.

A few players from the Boston Bruins chipped in to help, including Brad Marchand.

The page has raised nearly $31,000 as of Monday morning.

Some good friends started this go fund me page for the TD Garden employees. Please take a lookhttps://t.co/JCTW5hst9v — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 14, 2020

