Fans race to pro shop to snag Newton jersey after Pats new QB arrives in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Patriots new quarterback is officially in New England

The QB’s production company posted a video of the fashionable 31-year-old walking down a hallway smoking a cigar. 7NEWS Anchor Ryan Shulties can be heard in the background saying, “Cam Newton arriving here in New England to start a new era here with the New England Patriots.”

A new era indeed.

7NEWS was the only station present at Logan Airport Wednesday evening when Newton arrived from Atlanta. Despite telling us he was “extremely ecstatic” to be playing with the Pats this season, he remained tight-lipped through much of the interaction.

“As you know, I have been warned not to talk much,” he said.

Newton grabbed his bags and then, in an unexpected move, made his way onto an airport shuttle bus

Excited fans made their way out to the Gillette Stadium Pro Shop Thursday to get their hands on a Cam Newton jersey.

“I think brings a vibrancy,” Esther Holmes said.

“Having cam here is going to bring new energy to the offense and New England in general,” Andy Carrascoza said.

Newton posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “Boston the eagle has landed now let’s work.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)