BOSTON (WHDH) - In a do or die game at the Garden, the Celtics found themselves down yet another star player.

Kristaps Porziņģis was out the second half from lingering effects of a virus.

“I mean he couldn’t breathe, and so, he was available if absolutely necessary, and so, that was just a decision between me and him,” said Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla on Porziņģis.

Fans did not expect what the C’s got from Luke Kornet.

“Kornet has an amazing game last night. We watched it at home. It was amazing,” said Celtics fan Mark Leyden.

Off the bench, Kornet finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

His performance has fans hoping to see even more of him in game six.

“I love him. I love his attitude. I love the way he goes to the hole. He’s always around the rim which is amazing. I love him.”

Jayson Tatum’s injury left fans of the defending champs feeling anything but positive about their chances Wednesday night.

“Obviously after that last game with Tatum going down, we were, it was a shock. It was hard to see but I feel like it was definitely difficult to be hopeful going into last night’s game,” said Megan Leyden.

With Tatum out, Jaylen Brown will be the focus of fans and Knicks defenders.

Fans say it will take an entire team effort to complete the comeback after being down 3-1.

“I honestly think they can push it to seven and the way they played, I mean Brown played a whole team game, he got his teammates involved and I think if they can do that’s gonna bring it to seven,” said Mike Yentin, Celtics fan.

