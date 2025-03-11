BOSTON (WHDH) - A sorry sight to see for most Bruins fans. The beloved former Bruin captain, spotted on the ice as a league rival.

“It’s just not right, Brad was supposed to be here forever,” said one Bruins fan.

“That’s so sad for us to lose him, that’s just, it’s a big hit for us,” said another fan.

To see Marchand head to toe in Panthers gear cuts deep for some.

“So weird, and I think it’s gonna be heartbreaking on both ends, just to see him in a place that we really don’t want him to be,” a fan said.

But the Boston base is forever loyal. And even if he’s technically in traitor territory, to know Marchand himself is sad to say goodbye to this city, makes fans feel like they still need to support him.

“Especially because Brad thought he was going to be a forever Bruin, so it’s really sad for him to go.”

While holding out hope, the Bruins know what they’re doing. And all of these upsetting changes, will somehow be worth it.

“I do, I always got hope,” said a lifelong Bruins fan. “I was a fan before we ever won anything back in the day, so, like, we know what disappointment is, but, c’mon, let’s bring the success back.”

Despite Marchand’s return to Boston being a bittersweet sight for some fans, 7NEWS noticed a lot of Boston Marchand jerseys still being worn to and around the Garden.

