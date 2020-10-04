Fans react to report that Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans were stunned by the news that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs was cancelled and the team put out a statement saying one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Fans outside of Gillette Stadium couldn’t believe the news.

“I was shocked. I could not believe it. I cried, I collapsed,” one fan said.

Another said he was just disappointed.

“Kind of bummed out for the team,” he said. “Hope he recovers quickly.”

Some said the team should play this week but other fans believe they will be at a competitive disadvantage without their star quarterback.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)