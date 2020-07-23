Fans ready for first home game of the 2020 baseball season in Fenway

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans will not be able to go inside Fenway Park when the Red Sox play their first home game of the season, but the drinking and dining will still take place outside of the stadium on Friday.

The atmosphere around the ballpark is expected to be electric as the Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles for their 2020 home opener.

The shortened season will only be available to fans on screen due to the coronavirus pandemic, but multiple businesses – including those on Lansdowne Street – will be serving up suds and excitement this season.

“It’s going to be a lot different watching these games be played without fans. But it’s what we have to do right now, and hopefully we can continue to support our teams,” baseball fan Tolin Vaccaro said.

